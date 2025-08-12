Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Over Fatehpur Mausoleum Vandalism

The vandalism of the Fatehpur mausoleum by right-wing groups prompted a heated session in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The Samajwadi Party accused the BJP government of disrupting communal harmony, while the government assured that the law would take its course and an FIR had been filed.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly witnessed a stormy session on Tuesday following the vandalism of the Fatehpur mausoleum by right-wing groups. Members of the Samajwadi Party vented their anger by protesting in front of the speaker's chair, demanding answers and accusing the ruling BJP of fostering communal discord.

The opposition raised significant concerns about the lack of security at the Fatehpur site, especially after warnings of potential unrest. Despite the police barricading the area, the group managed to desecrate the graves, asserting the mausoleum was originally a Hindu temple. Subsequently, police bolstered security, implementing drone surveillance and deploying additional forces.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna clarified that the government disassociated itself from the incident, with an FIR filed against unnamed individuals. However, tensions escalated when the opposition demanded clarity on the involvement of the BJP's Fatehpur unit chief, further intensifying the debate over maintaining the state's communal harmony.

