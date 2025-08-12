Ghanaian National Arrested in Mumbai for Major Cocaine Seizure
A 34-year-old Ghanaian national, Henary Alhome, was arrested in Mumbai with 287.80 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 1.15 crore. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed him at Marol in Andheri. Two expensive phones were also seized. Further investigations are ongoing under the NDPS Act.
A 34-year-old Ghanaian national has been apprehended in Mumbai with a significant seizure of 287.80 grams of cocaine, estimated to be worth Rs 1.15 crore. The apprehension was made by a vigilant police team following a tip-off about drug trafficking activities in the area.
The suspect, identified as Henary Alhome, was intercepted near a bridge at Marol in Andheri (East) by the MIDC police. The operation culminated in the recovery of the cocaine along with two high-end mobile phones worth Rs 2.70 lakh.
The precise source and intended recipient of the narcotics remain undetermined, according to police. Alhome has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with further investigations underway.
