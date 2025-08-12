Left Menu

Unveiling the Mystery of Dayalpur: Decomposed Body Found in Locked Kitchen

A decomposed male body was discovered in a locked kitchen in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area. The kitchen had been rented for storing plaster of Paris items, and the tenant is currently missing. Police are investigating the case, examining CCTV footage and questioning locals for clues.

Updated: 12-08-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:25 IST
Unveiling the Mystery of Dayalpur: Decomposed Body Found in Locked Kitchen
In a grim discovery in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police found a decomposing male body inside a locked kitchen. The discovery was made after a call was received by Dayalpur Police Station about blood seeping from a room.

The room, located in Mata Vali Gali in New Chauhanpur, was quickly identified, and authorities broke it open to find the decomposed body. Preliminary investigations uncovered that the space had been rented out to a man for storing plaster of Paris items.

With the tenant now untraceable, police are conducting an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage, and questioning locals to uncover the mystery behind the identity of the deceased man and the whereabouts of the tenant.

