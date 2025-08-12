Unveiling the Mystery of Dayalpur: Decomposed Body Found in Locked Kitchen

In a grim discovery in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police found a decomposing male body inside a locked kitchen. The discovery was made after a call was received by Dayalpur Police Station about blood seeping from a room.

The room, located in Mata Vali Gali in New Chauhanpur, was quickly identified, and authorities broke it open to find the decomposed body. Preliminary investigations uncovered that the space had been rented out to a man for storing plaster of Paris items.

With the tenant now untraceable, police are conducting an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage, and questioning locals to uncover the mystery behind the identity of the deceased man and the whereabouts of the tenant.