Alleged Assault by Kolkata Police Sparks Controversy

The father of a deceased doctor has accused Kolkata Police of a deliberately planned assault on his wife during a protest march on August 9. The march marks one year since their daughter's death at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The accusation has fueled public and political outcry against alleged police misconduct.

Despite claims, police officials have stated they lack evidence, urging media and the public to provide any available footage. The mother's assault claim surfaced amid a chaotic police protest in Park Street, which ended with her being hospitalized for a head injury.

The father expressed frustration over the police's refusal to register an FIR, describing being redirected between multiple stations. In response, Kolkata Police assured an ongoing investigation and requested public cooperation in procuring evidence. The event drew widespread participation, including from Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and prominent BJP figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)