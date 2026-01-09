Russian drone attack on Kyiv triggers fire, mayor says
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 04:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 04:05 IST
Russian drones attacked targets in Kyiv early on Friday, causing explosions and triggering a number of fires, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said fires had broken out in three districts. Drones had hit buildings in two districts on either side of the Dnipro River.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
