Russian drones ‌attacked targets in Kyiv early ⁠on Friday, causing explosions and triggering a ​number of fires, Mayor ‍Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko, writing on Telegram, ⁠said ‌fires ⁠had broken out ‍in three districts. Drones ​had hit buildings in ⁠two districts on either ⁠side of the Dnipro River.

There ⁠were no immediate ⁠reports of ‌casualties.

