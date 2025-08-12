Left Menu

Aadhaar Authentication to Secure Kartavya Bhavan-3 Access

The Union Home Ministry will use Aadhaar authentication to verify visitors to the new central secretariat buildings, offering alternatives like PAN Card for those opting out. Kartavya Bhavan-3, inaugurated by PM Modi, aims to enhance efficiency by providing modern facilities for various ministries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:50 IST
Aadhaar Authentication to Secure Kartavya Bhavan-3 Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has announced that applicants seeking entry into the newly constructed central secretariat buildings will undergo a verification process via Aadhaar authentication. This move aims to streamline and secure access using smart cards and visitor passes.

According to a notification, the Secretariat Security Organisation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the UIDAI, will oversee the voluntary Aadhaar-based authentication. The process is intended solely for identity confirmation, offering other options like PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Departmental ID as alternatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-3, a state-of-the-art office complex designed to centralize and enhance the operations of key ministries. The building features advanced IT infrastructure, secure workspaces, and a centralised command system, reflecting a modern approach to governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025