Aadhaar Authentication to Secure Kartavya Bhavan-3 Access

The Union Home Ministry has announced that applicants seeking entry into the newly constructed central secretariat buildings will undergo a verification process via Aadhaar authentication. This move aims to streamline and secure access using smart cards and visitor passes.

According to a notification, the Secretariat Security Organisation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the UIDAI, will oversee the voluntary Aadhaar-based authentication. The process is intended solely for identity confirmation, offering other options like PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Departmental ID as alternatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-3, a state-of-the-art office complex designed to centralize and enhance the operations of key ministries. The building features advanced IT infrastructure, secure workspaces, and a centralised command system, reflecting a modern approach to governance.

