Aadhaar Authentication to Secure Kartavya Bhavan-3 Access
The Union Home Ministry will use Aadhaar authentication to verify visitors to the new central secretariat buildings, offering alternatives like PAN Card for those opting out. Kartavya Bhavan-3, inaugurated by PM Modi, aims to enhance efficiency by providing modern facilities for various ministries.
- Country:
- India
The Union Home Ministry has announced that applicants seeking entry into the newly constructed central secretariat buildings will undergo a verification process via Aadhaar authentication. This move aims to streamline and secure access using smart cards and visitor passes.
According to a notification, the Secretariat Security Organisation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the UIDAI, will oversee the voluntary Aadhaar-based authentication. The process is intended solely for identity confirmation, offering other options like PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Departmental ID as alternatives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-3, a state-of-the-art office complex designed to centralize and enhance the operations of key ministries. The building features advanced IT infrastructure, secure workspaces, and a centralised command system, reflecting a modern approach to governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security forces went to great extent to establish that identity of terrorists was same as those responsible for Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah.
Security forces were instructed not to allow terrorists responsible for Pahalgam attack leave the country: Amit Shah.
Daring Burglary at SBI Branch in Andhra Pradesh: Security Lapses Revealed
Operation Mahadev: Security Forces Eliminate Top Lashkar-e-Taiba Commanders
Did govt not know thousands of tourists go to Baisaran Valley; why there was no security? Why they were left at God's mercy: Priyanka Gandhi.