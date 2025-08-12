Left Menu

Gang Unrest in Guatemala: Prison Riots Spotlight Gang Tensions

Riots erupted in two Guatemalan prisons as gang members from Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha demanded the return of their leaders from solitary confinement. At least six guards were taken hostage. The Guatemalan government remains firm, refusing concessions to the gangs accused of recent violence.

Updated: 12-08-2025 23:20 IST
Members of Guatemala's two most notorious gangs, Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha, orchestrated riots in two prisons on Tuesday. Their demands center on the return of 10 gang leaders who were transferred and placed in solitary confinement.

Interior Minister Francisco Jiménez confirmed that at least six prison guards are being held hostage, including one who was shot. The rioters are insisting on the relocation of their leaders back to facilities where they previously wielded significant influence. "The Guatemalan state will not bow down to you," Jiménez stated on social media.

The transfers followed a violent incident over a month ago, where seven people were killed at a funeral home, allegedly by gang members. Jiménez reinforced that the government will not surrender to gang threats, emphasizing that public security remains paramount.

