US-Pakistan Strengthen Anti-Terrorism Front

The United States and Pakistan engaged in crucial counterterrorism discussions on Tuesday in Islamabad, as revealed by a U.S. State Department statement.

Both nations underscored the critical need to develop effective strategies to tackle terrorist threats, particularly from the Balochistan Liberation Army, ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The United States further announced on Monday its decision to label the Balochistan Liberation Army as a foreign terrorist organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)