US-Pakistan Strengthen Anti-Terrorism Front

The United States and Pakistan convened in Islamabad to enhance strategies against terrorist threats, focusing on groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army, ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The U.S. also designated the Balochistan Liberation Army as a foreign terrorist organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:54 IST
The United States and Pakistan engaged in crucial counterterrorism discussions on Tuesday in Islamabad, as revealed by a U.S. State Department statement.

Both nations underscored the critical need to develop effective strategies to tackle terrorist threats, particularly from the Balochistan Liberation Army, ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The United States further announced on Monday its decision to label the Balochistan Liberation Army as a foreign terrorist organization.

