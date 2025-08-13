GWU Faces Federal Scrutiny Over Handling of Antisemitic Protests

The Trump administration announced that George Washington University violated federal civil rights laws in its handling of protests targeting Jewish, American-Israeli, and Israeli students and faculty.

The U.S. Department of Justice stated that GWU showed deliberate indifference to the hostile environment during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in April and May 2024. The department found evidence of antisemitic actions aimed at intimidating vulnerable students and faculty members.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon highlighted a letter sent to GWU's President Ellen Granberg, outlining the university's failure to address the situation properly. GWU publically responded, acknowledging the need for improvement while rejecting antisemitism.