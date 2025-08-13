GWU Faces Federal Scrutiny Over Handling of Antisemitic Protests
The Trump administration found George Washington University violated federal civil rights law concerning Jewish, American Israeli, and Israeli students and faculty. The U.S. Department of Justice said GWU was indifferent to a hostile educational environment during pro-Palestinian protests, prompting demands for immediate remediation.
The Trump administration announced that George Washington University violated federal civil rights laws in its handling of protests targeting Jewish, American-Israeli, and Israeli students and faculty.
The U.S. Department of Justice stated that GWU showed deliberate indifference to the hostile environment during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in April and May 2024. The department found evidence of antisemitic actions aimed at intimidating vulnerable students and faculty members.
Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon highlighted a letter sent to GWU's President Ellen Granberg, outlining the university's failure to address the situation properly. GWU publically responded, acknowledging the need for improvement while rejecting antisemitism.
