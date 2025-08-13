Debate Over National Guard Deployment in Cities Sparks Political Tensions

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump deployed 800 National Guard troops to Washington D.C. citing crime concerns, drawing criticism from Democrats who argue crime is at historic lows and accuse him of political theater.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed mixed reactions, initially criticizing the move but later aiming to utilize the deployment to further reduce crime rates despite the National Guard lacking arrest powers. Meanwhile, Trump's approach of using emergency powers continues to face legal scrutiny and is seen as circumventing local leadership.

The deployment marks a departure from political norms, with potential plans to expand to other cities causing additional controversy, especially given the recent decline in urban crime rates and accusations of misinformation from Trump about crime levels in Democratic-led cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)