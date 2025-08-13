Homeless Crackdown in Washington: A Controversial Move
The U.S. government is intensifying efforts to address homelessness in Washington, D.C., which has reached record highs. President Trump has ordered homeless encampments to be dismantled and enforced stricter measures, including potential jail time for non-compliance. This move has sparked confusion and concern among advocacy groups and residents.
The U.S. government has ramped up its efforts to address the issue of homelessness in Washington, D.C., which has experienced a record increase in numbers. President Donald Trump has implemented a crackdown on homelessness, mandating that encampments be dismantled and those living in them face potential fines or jail time if they refuse to move to shelters.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt provided details on the administration's strategy, which includes relocating homeless individuals away from the capital. Since March, U.S. Park Police have eliminated 70 homeless encampments from federal parks, with plans to clear the remaining locations imminently.
This initiative has raised confusion and concern among organizations like Miriam's Kitchen, which offers services to the homeless. As the administration continues to enforce these measures, the broader implications for the homeless population in Washington remain under active discussion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
