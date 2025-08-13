Left Menu

Supreme Court to Tackle Stray Dogs Dilemma in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, is addressing a plea from the Conference for Human Rights concerning stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. Previously, a court ordered the relocation of strays due to increased dog bite incidents. Concerns over non-compliance with sterilisation rules prompted the judicial intervention.

Updated: 13-08-2025 12:36 IST
The Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, on Wednesday, assured that the Supreme Court will examine a plea related to stray dogs. The plea was presented by the Conference for Human Rights (India), highlighting urgent issues regarding stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.

Previous orders by the court included a directive for the immediate relocation of stray dogs due to severe concerns about dog bite incidents reported on August 11. Moreover, issues over the adherence to the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001, were brought forward, stressing the need for regular sterilization of these animals to control their increasing population.

The apex court's August ruling emphasized the need to enhance dog shelter facilities, instructing authorities in Delhi to establish shelters for 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks. The court also warned of serious repercussions for any impediments in the relocation efforts, with potential contempt charges looming for violators.

