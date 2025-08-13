Left Menu

UN Report Uncovers Systematic Torture in Myanmar: High-Level Commanders Implicated

United Nations investigators have found evidence of systematic torture by Myanmar security forces, implicating some senior officials. The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) report reveals victims faced severe abuse, with eyewitness accounts identifying perpetrators. Despite UN requests, Myanmar's military has denied unlawful actions, attributing harm to 'terrorists'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:07 IST
UN Report Uncovers Systematic Torture in Myanmar: High-Level Commanders Implicated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investigators from the United Nations have unveiled systematic torture by Myanmar's security forces, pinpointing some of the senior officials involved. This revelation comes from the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), which identified various forms of abuse such as beatings and electric shocks based on eyewitness testimonies.

Victims reportedly included children detained unlawfully, often in place of missing parents, with some torture incidents resulting in death. Despite these claims, Myanmar's military government denies illegal practices, suggesting 'terrorists' are to blame instead. Yet, the U.N. has been met with silence in over two dozen information requests.

The scathing IIMM report lists high-ranking commanders as potential perpetrators, although their names remain undisclosed due to investigative and security concerns. With the ongoing investigation covering abuses dating back to the 2011 crackdowns on the Rohingya minority, the IIMM highlights the urgency of funding to continue its work effectively.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025