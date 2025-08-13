UN Report Uncovers Systematic Torture in Myanmar: High-Level Commanders Implicated

Investigators from the United Nations have unveiled systematic torture by Myanmar's security forces, pinpointing some of the senior officials involved. This revelation comes from the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), which identified various forms of abuse such as beatings and electric shocks based on eyewitness testimonies.

Victims reportedly included children detained unlawfully, often in place of missing parents, with some torture incidents resulting in death. Despite these claims, Myanmar's military government denies illegal practices, suggesting 'terrorists' are to blame instead. Yet, the U.N. has been met with silence in over two dozen information requests.

The scathing IIMM report lists high-ranking commanders as potential perpetrators, although their names remain undisclosed due to investigative and security concerns. With the ongoing investigation covering abuses dating back to the 2011 crackdowns on the Rohingya minority, the IIMM highlights the urgency of funding to continue its work effectively.