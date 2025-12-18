Left Menu

Security Forces Deal Major Blow to Maoist Network in Sukma Clash

Three Naxalites, including a woman, were killed by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The operation dealt a serious blow to the Maoist network. Weapons and explosives were recovered, strengthening the fight against violence in the Bastar region, where 255 Maoists have been killed this year.

Sukma | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:19 IST
Security Forces Deal Major Blow to Maoist Network in Sukma Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Three Naxalites, including a woman, were killed in a significant encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, authorities confirmed. The operation occurred on a forested hill near Gondiguda under the jurisdiction of Golapalli police station.

The conflict arose during a search operation by the District Reserve Guard, acting on intelligence about the presence of Maoist cadres, according to Sukma Superintendent of Police, Kiran Chavan. The skirmish resulted in the deaths of Madvi Joga alias Munna, Sodhi Bandi, and Nuppo Bajni, and the recovery of weapons and explosives.

This year marks a turning point in the region's struggle against Naxalite violence, as 284 Naxalites have been neutralized, including 255 in Bastar's seven districts, reported Inspector General Sundarraj Pattilingam. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security forces for their action, emphasizing the government's commitment to peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

