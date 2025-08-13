Pakistan's Credit Rating Upgraded: A Positive Turn for the Economy

Pakistan's credit rating has been upgraded by Moody's, moving from 'Caa2' to 'Caa1', signifying a stabilized external financial position. This decision bestows a 'stable' outlook on Pakistan, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to acknowledge it as a positive sign of effective economic policies.

This rating upgrade comes after similar actions from Fitch and S&P, enhancing Pakistan's ability to acquire external debt. Known for its recovery streak post an IMF bailout, Pakistan's international bonds experienced a significant uplift following Moody's announcement.

Despite improvements, Moody's highlighted Pakistan's continued issues with debt affordability and governance. The country's central bank had maintained a key interest rate at 11% amidst rising inflation, contrary to expectations of a rate cut following the credit rating upgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)