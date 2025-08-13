Left Menu

Empowering Panchayati Raj: A Celebration of Grassroots Leadership

Over 200 Panchayat representatives from 28 states and Union Territories are set to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. The focus is on recognizing grassroots leadership with the theme 'Aatmnirbhar Panchayat, Viksit Bharat Ki Pahchan'. A felicitation event will launch an AI-powered app and a new magazine issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:18 IST
In a significant move to honor grassroots leadership, more than 200 Panchayat representatives from 28 states and Union Territories will attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Friday, confirming the government's commitment to empowering local governance.

The theme 'Aatmnirbhar Panchayat, Viksit Bharat Ki Pahchan' underscores the vision of self-reliant panchayats as foundational to a developed India. Reflecting this commitment, a formal felicitation event is scheduled for August 14, attended by key figures including Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Minister of State SP Singh Baghel.

Ahead of the celebrations, the Ministry will launch an AI-powered application, 'SabhaSaar,' and release the 16th issue of Gramoday Sankalp Magazine. Special guests, including numerous women leaders, are acknowledged for notable contributions towards infrastructural and social advancements in their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

