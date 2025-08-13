Left Menu

Nagaland's Independence Day Dilemma: Tribal Bodies Echo Unified Boycott

The CoRRP in Nagaland has announced a non-participation stance in governmental events, including Independence Day celebrations, to protest unresolved issues. The state government, however, mandated attendance. Tribal apex bodies endorse this move, calling for peaceful dissent, as the reservation policy review draws attention to outdated socio-economic realities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:31 IST
  • India

The Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) in Nagaland has reaffirmed its decision to boycott all state government events, including the Independence Day celebrations, causing a division with government directives that require attendance from officials.

The CoRRP views this non-participation as a critical escalation in their protest against what they see as neglect of pressing unresolved issues by the state government. Tribal apex bodies like the Angami Public Organisation and Lotha Hoho have endorsed this initiative and instructed their members to abstain from state functions.

This pushback arises from the CoRRP's longstanding stance that the state's reservation policy, unchanged since 1977, does not reflect current social and economic conditions. Despite these calls, the Nagaland government insists on compulsory participation, emphasizing the issue's growing complexity and contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

