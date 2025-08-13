Nagaland's Independence Day Dilemma: Tribal Bodies Echo Unified Boycott

The Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) in Nagaland has reaffirmed its decision to boycott all state government events, including the Independence Day celebrations, causing a division with government directives that require attendance from officials.

The CoRRP views this non-participation as a critical escalation in their protest against what they see as neglect of pressing unresolved issues by the state government. Tribal apex bodies like the Angami Public Organisation and Lotha Hoho have endorsed this initiative and instructed their members to abstain from state functions.

This pushback arises from the CoRRP's longstanding stance that the state's reservation policy, unchanged since 1977, does not reflect current social and economic conditions. Despite these calls, the Nagaland government insists on compulsory participation, emphasizing the issue's growing complexity and contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)