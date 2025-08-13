Left Menu

Chennai's Conservancy Workers Protest Against Privatization: A Battle for Job Security

Chennai conservancy workers are protesting against the privatization of sanitation operations, demanding job security and fair wages. Mayor R Priya assured that the government would protect their interests, while the legal representative warned of reduced salaries. The Madras High Court issued guidelines for peaceful protests, emphasizing the need to avoid blocking public pathways.

Chennai's ongoing sanitation workers' protests took a significant turn as Mayor R Priya reassured workers of their jobs' security despite the privatization of conservancy operations. The primary concern remains fair wages, as the workers object to privatization plans affecting areas in corporation zones 5 and 6.

The protest, which commenced on August 1 outside the Rippon Buildings, saw intervention by Mayor Priya and key ministers. R Priya emphasized that privatization does not mean a loss of ownership for the corporation and promised worker protection, even though procedural delays were noted.

Bharathi, the workers' legal advocate, expressed apprehensions about reduced wages post-privatization. As the legal battle unfolds, the Madras High Court underlined the importance of maintaining public order during protests, directing authorities to regulate the protesters' use of public pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

