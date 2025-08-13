Alleged Gangrape at Party in National Capital Sparks Investigation
A 24-year-old woman has reported being drugged and gangraped at a party in the national capital. The police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation following her complaint. She alleged that her drink was spiked with drugs, and she was subsequently assaulted and threatened to remain silent.
- Country:
- India
A young woman alleges she was drugged and gangraped at a party in the national capital, police sources disclosed on Wednesday.
Her complaint led to an FIR being filed on Monday, marking the start of an investigation by the authorities.
The woman, employed at a private firm, stated that a female friend invited her to a party, where the situation allegedly unfolded. According to her account, alcohol consumption continued late into the night and she was served a spiked drink, rendering her semi-conscious. She claims to have been assaulted and threatened to prevent her from speaking out. The police have taken her statement and are pursuing further investigations.
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Holds: Calm Restored at Thai-Cambodia Border
Justice Department Files Misconduct Complaint Against Chief U.S. Judge
Thai-Cambodian Tensions Flare Amid Ceasefire Violations
Inferno Across Borders: Wildfires Rage in Southeast Europe
Ceasefire Dialogue: Thailand and Cambodia Seek Peaceful Resolution