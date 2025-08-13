Alleged Gangrape at Party in National Capital Sparks Investigation

A young woman alleges she was drugged and gangraped at a party in the national capital, police sources disclosed on Wednesday.

Her complaint led to an FIR being filed on Monday, marking the start of an investigation by the authorities.

The woman, employed at a private firm, stated that a female friend invited her to a party, where the situation allegedly unfolded. According to her account, alcohol consumption continued late into the night and she was served a spiked drink, rendering her semi-conscious. She claims to have been assaulted and threatened to prevent her from speaking out. The police have taken her statement and are pursuing further investigations.