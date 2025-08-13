Left Menu

Alleged Gangrape at Party in National Capital Sparks Investigation

A 24-year-old woman has reported being drugged and gangraped at a party in the national capital. The police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation following her complaint. She alleged that her drink was spiked with drugs, and she was subsequently assaulted and threatened to remain silent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman alleges she was drugged and gangraped at a party in the national capital, police sources disclosed on Wednesday.

Her complaint led to an FIR being filed on Monday, marking the start of an investigation by the authorities.

The woman, employed at a private firm, stated that a female friend invited her to a party, where the situation allegedly unfolded. According to her account, alcohol consumption continued late into the night and she was served a spiked drink, rendering her semi-conscious. She claims to have been assaulted and threatened to prevent her from speaking out. The police have taken her statement and are pursuing further investigations.

