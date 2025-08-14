Honoring Bravery: 1,090 Police Personnel Awarded Service Medals

The government has recognized 1,090 police personnel with service medals ahead of Independence Day, acknowledging their bravery and contribution across various operations.

According to the Union Home Ministry, the honors include 233 Medal for Gallantry awards, 99 President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 758 Medals for Meritorious Service. This recognition extends to fire, home guard, civil defense, and correctional services personnel.

The majority of gallantry medals have been awarded to those involved in operations in regions such as Jammu and Kashmir and anti-Naxal tasks. The President's and Meritorious Medals commend exceptional and devoted service records.

(With inputs from agencies.)