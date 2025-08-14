Punjab Police Thwart Major Terror Plot by Babbar Khalsa Operatives
The Punjab Police thwarted a major terror plot by Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International operative Harwinder Singh Rinda, arresting two individuals conspiring to attack government establishments with grenades. Intensive counter-intelligence efforts led to the capture and the seizure of grenades and firearms.
In a significant security success, the Punjab Police announced on Thursday the disruption of a major terrorist scheme allegedly orchestratored by Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harwinder Singh Rinda. This operation culminated in the detention of two individuals.
The detained suspects, believed to be associated with BKI, were reportedly plotting to attack government facilities using grenades, as revealed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
Leveraging precise intelligence, the Ferozepur Counter Intelligence Unit effectively dismantled a terror plan led by Harwinder Rinda, supported by Pakistan's ISI, and arrested two operatives obeying the instructions of handlers in the UK, USA, and Europe. Confiscated items included two hand grenades and a Beretta 9mm pistol with live rounds.
