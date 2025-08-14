US Approves $346 Million Arms Sale To Bolster Nigeria's Defense Against Boko Haram

The United States has given the green light for a possible $346 million weapons sale to Nigeria, a move intended to enhance security in the troubled sub-Saharan region, according to a Pentagon announcement on Wednesday.

Congress has been alerted to the proposed sale, and approval is needed to proceed. The Defence Security Cooperation Agency—part of the Department of Defence—oversees this transaction, which includes munitions, bombs, and rockets essential for the Nigerian military's operations.

The resurgence of Boko Haram, a jihadist group, has ramped up violence in northeastern Nigeria. This escalation threatens to relapse the area into insecurity, with further strain on the already crisis-laden region. The conflict has resulted in massive civilian casualties and displacements. Meanwhile, the Pentagon assures that the arms sale will not affect US defence readiness, emphasizing that it would equip Nigeria to counter terrorism effectively.

