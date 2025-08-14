Cybercriminals Nabbed in Jamtara: A Tale of Digital Deception

In a swift operation, police in Jharkhand's Jamtara district apprehended two individuals suspected of online fraud. The arrests were made Thursday as the duo attempted to deceive unsuspecting victims.

Officers, acting on a tip-off, detained the suspects in the Palas jungle near Jasaidih village. The cybercriminals reportedly lured victims by threatening to block their credit or debit cards unless specific instructions were followed.

This deceitful tactic allowed the suspects to gather confidential banking information. Authorities confiscated cash, six mobile phones, SIM cards, and more, revealing that the suspects conducted fraudulent activities across Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)