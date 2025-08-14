Left Menu

Cybercriminals Nabbed in Jamtara: A Tale of Digital Deception

Two suspected cybercriminals were arrested in Jamtara district, Jharkhand, after being caught attempting to deceive people online. They allegedly threatened victims with credit card blocking to obtain sensitive bank details. Cash, mobile phones, and SIM cards were seized. Their operations spanned several Indian states.

Updated: 14-08-2025 18:21 IST
In a swift operation, police in Jharkhand's Jamtara district apprehended two individuals suspected of online fraud. The arrests were made Thursday as the duo attempted to deceive unsuspecting victims.

Officers, acting on a tip-off, detained the suspects in the Palas jungle near Jasaidih village. The cybercriminals reportedly lured victims by threatening to block their credit or debit cards unless specific instructions were followed.

This deceitful tactic allowed the suspects to gather confidential banking information. Authorities confiscated cash, six mobile phones, SIM cards, and more, revealing that the suspects conducted fraudulent activities across Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

