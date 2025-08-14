Supreme Court Revokes Bail for Celebrity Actor in Renukaswamy Murder Case

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail granted to actor Darshan and others involved in the Renukaswamy murder case, citing greater accountability for celebrities as role models.

Criticizing the Karnataka High Court's decision, the apex court underscored the rule of law, stating that social status or wealth cannot exempt individuals from facing legal consequences.

The ruling emphasized that fame should not offer leniency in cases of serious charges like conspiracy and murder, urging the state government to avoid providing special treatment to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)