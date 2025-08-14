Supreme Court Revokes Bail for Celebrity Actor in Renukaswamy Murder Case
The Supreme Court revoked bail for actor Darshan and others implicated in the Renukaswamy murder case, emphasizing that celebrity status does not exempt one from legal accountability. The top court criticized the Karnataka High Court's initial bail grant, highlighting serious deficiencies and stressing that equal law application is mandatory.
The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail granted to actor Darshan and others involved in the Renukaswamy murder case, citing greater accountability for celebrities as role models.
Criticizing the Karnataka High Court's decision, the apex court underscored the rule of law, stating that social status or wealth cannot exempt individuals from facing legal consequences.
The ruling emphasized that fame should not offer leniency in cases of serious charges like conspiracy and murder, urging the state government to avoid providing special treatment to the accused.
