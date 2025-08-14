Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Alleged Detention of Bengali Migrants

The Supreme Court is set to evaluate a public interest litigation concerning the alleged detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers suspected of being Bangladeshi nationals. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, stressed the potential implications of any interim orders, particularly for genuine migrants.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board, argued that the migrants are facing harassment and arbitrary detention due to linguistic and regional biases. He called for measures preventing detentions during verification processes, citing discriminatory practices against Bengali-speaking individuals based on a Ministry of Home Affairs directive.

The bench suggested the establishment of a nodal agency for better coordination between states to validate the bona fide status of migrant workers, urging a mechanism to protect the rights of legitimate citizens while addressing illegal immigration concerns within the legal framework.

