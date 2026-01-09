Left Menu

Justice Surya Kant Stresses on Technological Advancements in Law

Justice Surya Kant, India's Chief Justice, emphasized the importance for young advocates to stay updated with digital tools to tackle evolving crimes at a Hisar Bar Association event. He celebrated the integration of tech in India's judiciary, highlighting its role during the pandemic, and encouraged adapting legal strategies for modern challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:25 IST
Justice Surya Kant Stresses on Technological Advancements in Law
Justice
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, highlighted the need for lawyers, especially younger ones, to remain abreast of technological advancements and digital tools in addressing evolving crimes. Speaking at a Hisar Bar Association event, Justice Kant underscored the crucial role of tech-savvy lawyers in strengthening the justice delivery system.

During his address, Justice Kant reflected on his roots in Hisar, acknowledging the invaluable mentorship from local advocates that shaped his career. He noted that the evolving crime landscape, characterized by cybercrimes and tech-based offenses, demands a tech-literate legal fraternity well-versed in digital evidence.

Justice Kant lauded India's judiciary for its pioneering use of technology during the pandemic through virtual courts. He urged young advocates to adapt their strategies to meet global legal standards, acknowledging the rise in commercial disputes due to increased foreign investment. His visit marked a historic moment for the Hisar Bar Association, with local leaders praising his journey to the nation's highest judicial office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Honors

Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Hon...

 Global
3
Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

 Global
4
Thrilling Match Performance: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Rivals

Thrilling Match Performance: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Rivals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026