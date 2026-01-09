Justice Surya Kant Stresses on Technological Advancements in Law

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, highlighted the need for lawyers, especially younger ones, to remain abreast of technological advancements and digital tools in addressing evolving crimes. Speaking at a Hisar Bar Association event, Justice Kant underscored the crucial role of tech-savvy lawyers in strengthening the justice delivery system.

During his address, Justice Kant reflected on his roots in Hisar, acknowledging the invaluable mentorship from local advocates that shaped his career. He noted that the evolving crime landscape, characterized by cybercrimes and tech-based offenses, demands a tech-literate legal fraternity well-versed in digital evidence.

Justice Kant lauded India's judiciary for its pioneering use of technology during the pandemic through virtual courts. He urged young advocates to adapt their strategies to meet global legal standards, acknowledging the rise in commercial disputes due to increased foreign investment. His visit marked a historic moment for the Hisar Bar Association, with local leaders praising his journey to the nation's highest judicial office.

(With inputs from agencies.)