Bail Denied for IAS Officer in Jharkhand Liquor Scam
The Jharkhand High Court has rejected the bail petition of senior IAS officer Vinay Choubey, accused in a state liquor scam. Choubey challenged his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau but failed to provide sufficient merit in his plea. He's currently suspended and in judicial custody.
The Jharkhand High Court has turned down the bail request of senior IAS officer Vinay Choubey, who is entangled in a major state liquor scandal. Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi ruled against Choubey after reviewing the arguments presented in his petition.
Choubey had contested his arrest conducted by the anti-corruption bureau, arguing that the FIR against him was not sustainable and should be voided. Furthermore, he highlighted procedural lapses, claiming the bureau did not adhere to Supreme Court arrest guidelines.
Initially summoned for questioning on May 20, Choubey was arrested in connection with a liquor scam linked to transactions amounting to Rs 38 crore. Following the accusations, he has been placed under judicial custody and has faced suspension by the state government.
