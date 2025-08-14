Left Menu

President's Address: A Call for Unity and Progress

President Droupadi Murmu's address before Independence Day emphasized national progress and opportunities. She honored past sacrifices for freedom, urged citizen participation in nation-building, and highlighted self-reliance in defense. Murmu also stressed good governance and zero tolerance for corruption, as acknowledged by PM Modi in his response.

President's Address: A Call for Unity and Progress
In a significant address on the eve of Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu articulated the progress of the nation and the opportunities that await. Her words underscored the collective journey and sacrifices that have paved the way for India's current standing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed Murmu's sentiments, acknowledging her reminder of the nation's hard-won freedom and her call to citizens to contribute actively to nation-building. The president's speech was a clarion call for participation and proactive engagement from every citizen.

Highlighting the country's robust response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir, President Murmu reflected on India's growing self-reliance, especially in the defense sector. She emphasized the need for sustained good governance and maintaining a 'zero tolerance for corruption' policy moving forward.

