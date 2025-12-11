India's Strategic Leap: Embracing Self-Reliance in Critical Technologies

In a compelling address at Pandit Deendayal Energy University's 13th convocation, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, called for India to achieve self-reliance in critical technologies as the nation faces global geopolitical challenges. Ambani highlighted the need for independence in vital industries to secure India's future progress.

He contrasted India's remarkable 8 percent economic growth with global erosion of confidence, emphasizing the country's exceptional position on the global stage. Ambani referenced China's tightening grip on supply chains and key minerals as significant strategic concerns, pushing economies worldwide to explore diversification.

Ambani's message to students was clear: embrace curiosity, courage, perseverance, and gratitude to thrive in an era of rapid technological change. He stressed that these qualities are essential as India stands at a critical juncture, aiming to excel in sectors like AI, biotechnology, and green economy under PM Modi's vision.

