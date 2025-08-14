Teen Tragically Killed in Vegetable Market Dispute

A shocking incident unfolded in Adhauli Bazaar, Fatehpur district, where a 16-year-old boy was reportedly beaten to death over a mere dispute involving vegetables.

The victim, identified as Manjeet alias Manish from Laudhan village, argued with Neeraj Sonkar, triggering a violent response. Neeraj and a group of youths allegedly assaulted Manjeet with sticks, rendering him unconscious. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

In response to the tragedy, distraught relatives blocked traffic for hours, demanding justice. Local authorities, including senior officials, intervened to calm the situation. The police have since arrested the prime accused, Neeraj Sonkar, as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)