Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam: Reviving Telugu Music in Vijayawada

The Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Sangeet Natak Academy, is preparing for the third edition of the Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam music festival in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for December 6-7.

This year's theme, 'Celebrating the Richness of Telugu Music Traditions,' aims to enhance Andhra Pradesh's cultural profile, boost music tourism, and spotlight the region as a Carnatic music haven. With support from Andhra Pradesh Tourism and the Department of Culture, the event will feature 18 concerts with 98 artists, as disclosed by the Ministry of Tourism.

The festival will commence under the auspices of Kandula Durgesh, representing the Andhra Pradesh Government's Tourism and Culture sectors, along with government officials and local authorities. Festivities are set at Tummalapallivari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram. A standout, early morning performance will occur on December 7th at Durga Ghat, led by the Malladi Brothers and involving faculty and students from Government Music Colleges in Vijayawada and Guntur, fostering a deep sense of community spirit through music.

Complementing the musical events, an exhibition will display GI-tagged crafts and textiles of Andhra Pradesh, including renowned Kondapalli Toys and Narsapur Lace, promoting the 'Vocal for Local' initiative and offering a platform for artisans and weavers to engage with broader audiences. The local tourism sector, with notable contributions from the Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association, plays a significant role in the festival's promotion and outreach efforts. Three preceding concerts were successfully staged to build public interest and participation, furthering the festival's impact across the state.

