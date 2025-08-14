Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing of Teen in Patiala

In Patiala, a 13-year-old boy named Amrinder Singh, known as Sharan, was allegedly stabbed to death by his uncle during a morning incident. The motive for the attack remains unknown, and the police are investigating the involvement of two other uncles as potential accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:02 IST
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Patiala as a 13-year-old boy, Amrinder Singh, also known as Sharan, was allegedly stabbed to death by his uncle in their residence. The shocking event occurred as Sharan was preparing for school, sparking a police investigation into the motive and potential involvement of other family members.

The horrifying incident took place at around 7 am when the accused uncle, Johnny, allegedly attacked Sharan in the abdomen with a knife before fleeing the scene. During the attack, both of Sharan's parents were absent from the home, heightening the tension around the case.

Police have registered a case against Johnny, while also probing the roles of his brothers, Monu and Happy, who lived in the same house. Tripri Station House Officer Sukhwinder Singh Gill stated that the motive will be clarified upon Johnny's arrest. The case continues to unravel, as a community mourns the senseless loss.

