Presidential Acknowledgment for Justice: The Pursuit in a Tragic Case
The family of a doctor who was raped and murdered last year at R G Kar Medical College received a response from President Droupadi Murmu's office. The family has sought justice through constitutional channels, facing challenges including police action. Protest efforts continue while the case progresses in court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:47 IST
The tragic case of a doctor raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College has garnered attention with a response from President Droupadi Murmu's office, acknowledging the family's pleas for justice.
The family, persistent in their quest, reached out to constitutional authorities, seeking intervention to support the investigation and legal proceedings.
The case has sparked public protests and scrutiny over legal proceedings, with recent developments indicating continued investigation by central authorities into the conspiracy aspects.
