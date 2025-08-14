Left Menu

Presidential Acknowledgment for Justice: The Pursuit in a Tragic Case

The family of a doctor who was raped and murdered last year at R G Kar Medical College received a response from President Droupadi Murmu's office. The family has sought justice through constitutional channels, facing challenges including police action. Protest efforts continue while the case progresses in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:47 IST
Presidential Acknowledgment for Justice: The Pursuit in a Tragic Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic case of a doctor raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College has garnered attention with a response from President Droupadi Murmu's office, acknowledging the family's pleas for justice.

The family, persistent in their quest, reached out to constitutional authorities, seeking intervention to support the investigation and legal proceedings.

The case has sparked public protests and scrutiny over legal proceedings, with recent developments indicating continued investigation by central authorities into the conspiracy aspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025