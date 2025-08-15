South Korea Aims to Revive Peaceful Ties with North

In a move aimed at calming tensions along the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung has announced plans to revive an inter-Korean agreement that suspends military activities across the border with North Korea.

Speaking during the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese rule, President Lee emphasized his commitment to the September 19 Military Agreement, initially established in 2018 to foster peace. However, following a rise in tensions, Pyongyang repudiated the deal, reinstating military measures that escalated the situation once again.

Since assuming office in June after a snap election, President Lee has remained steadfast in his efforts to engage North Korea, advocating for renewed dialogue and cooperation to mend fractured relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)