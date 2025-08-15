Left Menu

Tragic Cylinder Blast in Bengaluru Claims Young Life

A 10-year-old boy, Mubarak, died in a suspected cylinder blast in Bengaluru. Karnataka CM announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the boy's family while the government will cover injured individuals' medical expenses. The explosion damaged 13 houses, and investigations are ongoing to discover the cause.

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a 10-year-old boy lost his life in a suspected cylinder explosion. The calamity left nine others injured, prompting an immediate response from authorities.

Following the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site and hospitals, assuring a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the victim's family and declaring that the government would bear the medical expenses of those injured.

The explosion, occurring in the densely populated Chinnayanpalya area of Wilson Garden, damaged 13 homes. While the exact cause remains uncertain, initial reports suggest a cylinder blast. Investigations are ongoing, with police and emergency services actively working at the scene.

