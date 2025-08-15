Trump Vows Rescue Mission for Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Amidst U.S.-China Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has stepped into the international spotlight, expressing his unwavering commitment to aiding detained media tycoon Jimmy Lai of Hong Kong. His intervention comes amid a tempestuous backdrop of U.S.-China relations, with Chinese President Xi Jinping likely resisting such involvement.

In an interview with The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio, Trump declared his intent to 'do everything' possible to secure Lai's release. Lai faces charges under Hong Kong's national security law, accused of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and disseminate seditious material, and has been in solitary confinement since December 2020.

While China's Washington embassy decries external interference in their affairs, Trump's strategy includes integrating Lai's case into broader trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. This development comes as both nations have momentarily extended a tariff truce, emphasizing the fragile state of their economic relationship.