The Israeli government's actions have reignited tensions with Palestinians as national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Palestinian figure Marwan Barghouti in prison this week. Ben-Gvir filmed and shared a video on social media in which he told Barghouti, "you will not win," further escalating tensions.

A day prior, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich vowed to expand a settlement, effectively isolating the West Bank from East Jerusalem. These developments drew widespread international criticism and reflected the Israeli administration's resistance to a prospective two-state solution with Palestinians.

The visit, and especially the harsh rhetoric directed at Barghouti—considered by many Palestinians as a unifying symbol—has added fuel to the geopolitical crisis. As global powers express their concerns, the prospect of peacefully establishing a Palestinian state remains increasingly remote.

(With inputs from agencies.)