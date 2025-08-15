Left Menu

Tragic Double Homicide Shocks Budaun Community

A 75-year-old woman and her daughter were killed in Budaun, allegedly by a masked attacker who also injured a relative. The incident occurred in their home, prompting police investigations amid revelations of a recent land sale by the daughter that may have financial implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A masked assailant allegedly murdered a 75-year-old woman and her daughter in their Budaun district home, while also injuring another family member, police reported on Friday.

The attack occurred at approximately 2 am, as Shanti Devi and her daughter Jayanti slept in their new house in Birampur Bhadeli village. The suspect remains unidentified.

During the investigation, police discovered that Jayanti had recently sold land for Rs 50 lakhs, potentially providing a motive.

