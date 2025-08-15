Tragic Double Homicide Shocks Budaun Community

A masked assailant allegedly murdered a 75-year-old woman and her daughter in their Budaun district home, while also injuring another family member, police reported on Friday.

The attack occurred at approximately 2 am, as Shanti Devi and her daughter Jayanti slept in their new house in Birampur Bhadeli village. The suspect remains unidentified.

During the investigation, police discovered that Jayanti had recently sold land for Rs 50 lakhs, potentially providing a motive.