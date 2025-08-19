Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Two Arrested in East Jaintia Hills
Two men were arrested with a large consignment of drugs in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills. The arrest happened after police intercepted a bus on the way from Silchar to Shillong. Recovered items include marijuana and thousands of tramadol and nitrazepam tablets. A case under the NDPS Act was filed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Early Tuesday, police in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills made a significant breakthrough in their ongoing battle against narcotics smuggling.
Acting on intelligence, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force stopped a transport bus en route from Silchar, seizing 10.35 kg of marijuana and thousands of capsules and tablets.
Two individuals, suspected of belonging to an interstate crime syndicate, have been taken into custody as investigations continue under the NDPS Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Deception: Mumbai Drug Bust Unveils Smuggling Ploy
UK's Bold Move: £100 Million Anti-Smuggling Investment Unveiled
Delhi Police Busts International E-Cigarette Smuggling Racket
Gurugram police arrest 3 youths for performing car stunts on road
Police arrest suspect in killings of 4 Tennessee family members