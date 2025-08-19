Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Two Arrested in East Jaintia Hills

Early Tuesday, police in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills made a significant breakthrough in their ongoing battle against narcotics smuggling.

Acting on intelligence, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force stopped a transport bus en route from Silchar, seizing 10.35 kg of marijuana and thousands of capsules and tablets.

Two individuals, suspected of belonging to an interstate crime syndicate, have been taken into custody as investigations continue under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)