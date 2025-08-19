Indecent Remarks: Man Arrested, Brother on the Run
A man was arrested for making indecent comments against a female neighbor in Lucknow. His brother, also involved, is currently on the run. They face charges under various sections for insulting the woman's modesty. Police are actively searching for the absconding brother.
A 28-year-old man was apprehended for making indecent comments towards a female neighbor, according to a police officer on Tuesday. Authorities have launched a search for his brother, an accomplice in the case, who is currently on the run.
Gautampalli Station House Officer Ratnesh Singh identified the arrested individual as Sunil Rawat, residing in the Jiamau locality of Lucknow. On Sunday, Sunil and his brother reportedly made indecent remarks aimed at their female neighbor. Consequently, legal action was initiated against them under Sections 79, 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Singh confirmed that while Sunil was arrested on Sunday, the police continue efforts to locate his absconding brother.
