Germany Warns of China's Military Assertiveness in Asia

German foreign minister Johann Wadephul highlights the international security threats posed by China's assertiveness in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. During his visit to Indonesia, he emphasized that these tensions impact German and European interests and threaten essential global trade routes.

Germany's foreign minister, Johann Wadephul, has raised concerns about China's growing military assertiveness in the South China Sea and its implications for international security. During a visit to Indonesia, Wadephul stressed that this assertiveness undermines the international rules-based order.

Speaking at a foreign policy event, Wadephul highlighted the risks to essential trade routes important to global commerce. He expressed worries that tensions in the Asia-Pacific region are not only a threat to Asian security but also have broader ramifications.

Addressing the Taiwan Strait issue, Wadephul warned that any escalation there could have serious consequences for global security and prosperity, directly impacting German and European interests.

