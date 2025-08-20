IEPFA and SEBI Launch Investor Service Centres in Hyderabad for Faster Redressal

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, has taken a major step towards strengthening investor protection and accessibility by inaugurating three Niveshak Seva Kendras (Investor Service Centres) in Hyderabad. The centres, launched in collaboration with SEBI, CDSL, NSDL, BSE and NSE, became operational on 16 August 2025.

Making Investor Services Faster and Hassle-Free

The Niveshak Seva Kendras are designed to provide direct, efficient, and transparent services to retail investors, particularly in the resolution of long-pending cases related to unclaimed dividends, KYC updates, and nomination details.

Key services offered include:

Facilitation of unpaid dividend transfers pending for 6–7 years.

Simplified KYC and nomination updates to ensure smooth transactions.

For Physical Folios : Investors can submit ISR-1, ISR-2, and ISR-3 forms for KYC updates. Once updated, all pending dividends will be credited.

For Demat Accounts: Investors are required to update their bank details with their Depository Participant (DP) to receive unpaid dividends seamlessly.

By offering these services under one roof, the centres will significantly reduce delays, paperwork, and investor grievances, thereby strengthening trust in India’s capital markets.

Centres Operational Across Hyderabad

The three service centres currently operational in Hyderabad are located at:

KFin Technologies Ltd Plot No. 31 & 32, Selenium, Tower-B, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad – 500032, Telangana Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Hyderabad Office 103, 1st Floor, Imperial Towers, Ameerpet, Hyderabad – 500016 SPOC: K. Nagbhushan | 9949902111 National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd 5th Floor, Awfis Space Solutions, Prestige Phoenix 1405, Uma Nagar, Beside Metro Station, Begumpet, Hyderabad – 500016, Telangana

The centres are operational between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM on working days. Two more centres are expected to be launched soon to further expand investor services in the region.

A Boost for Investor Confidence

The opening of these centres is seen as part of a broader national effort to protect investors’ rights and promote financial literacy. With millions of investors holding shares in physical form or with pending dividend claims, the Niveshak Seva Kendras provide a much-needed platform for quick resolution.

The initiative is particularly significant for senior citizens and small investors, who often face challenges in navigating complex documentation to claim their rightful dues.

About IEPFA

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) was established on 7 September 2016 under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It manages the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) and plays a pivotal role in:

Refunding unclaimed shares, dividends, and matured deposits/debentures to rightful claimants.

Safeguarding investor interests through transparent and accountable processes.

Promoting financial literacy and spreading awareness about investor rights.

Since its inception, IEPFA has resolved millions of claims worth thousands of crores, reinforcing investor confidence in India’s corporate and financial governance framework.

Strengthening India’s Capital Market Ecosystem

The Hyderabad Niveshak Seva Kendras represent a strategic collaboration between regulators (SEBI), depositories (CDSL and NSDL), and stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) to create a holistic support ecosystem for investors. By bridging gaps in communication and service delivery, they embody the government’s mission of ensuring that no investor is left behind.

The centres also align with the vision of Digital India and financial inclusion, promoting efficiency while reducing bureaucratic hurdles for investors across the country.