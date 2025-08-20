Left Menu

19-Year Pursuit: Delhi Court Frames Charges in Food Safety Scandal

After 19 years, a Delhi court has ordered charges against a former food safety officer and others in a case of cheating and forgery. Special Judge Ruchi Aggarwal Asrani found grave suspicion of their involvement in illegally obtaining a kerosene oil depot licence using forged documents.

Updated: 20-08-2025 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court is set to frame charges against a former food safety officer and two others, nearly two decades after an FIR was initially registered against them. The Special Judge, Ruchi Aggarwal Asrani, identified suspicious activity surrounding Sunil Kumar Sachan and two accomplices.

The accused are charged with criminal conspiracy, having allegedly forged the signature of a deceased individual, Dunger Singh, to obtain a kerosene oil depot licence for illegal financial benefit, as per the court's findings dated August 18.

Unfolding since 2006, the case was registered after accusations surfaced of Sachan renewing a depot licence using the signature of Singh, who had passed away the previous year. Originally closed by the Anti-Corruption Branch, the case was revisited following the court's rejection of the closure report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

