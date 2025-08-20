Amit Shah Tables Constitutional Amendment Bill to Bar Jailed Leaders from Governing

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, today introduced three landmark pieces of legislation in the Lok Sabha — the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Among these, the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2025 has emerged as the most debated, as it seeks to prohibit individuals holding key constitutional posts — including the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union or State Ministers — from governing while under arrest and lodged in jail.

Moral Standards in Public Life

Announcing the Bill in Parliament, Shri Amit Shah said the government had brought forward this legislation in response to both public outrage over political corruption and the need to uphold moral standards in public life.

“When the Constitution was framed, its architects could not have imagined that there would come a time when leaders would refuse to resign even after being arrested, and would instead attempt to run governments from jail,” he said.

The Bill, he explained, was designed to restore integrity in politics, bring transparency to governance, and prevent unethical practices by leaders accused in serious cases.

Key Provisions of the Amendment

The proposed law introduces the following provisions:

Ineligibility to Govern from Jail : No Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister of the Central or State Government will be allowed to continue in office if under arrest and in custody.

30-Day Bail Window : An accused politician may seek bail from a court within 30 days of arrest.

Automatic Removal : If bail is not granted within 30 days, they will be removed from office on the 31st day — either by the Prime Minister at the Centre or Chief Ministers at the state level — or else automatically disqualified from performing their duties .

Reinstatement Possible: Leaders granted bail after the legal process will be eligible to resume their position.

Shah described the Bill as a “self-binding law”, noting that it would apply even to the Prime Minister and ministers of the current government, including those from his own party.

Opposition Pushback and Political Context

The Home Minister criticised the opposition alliance, accusing them of rejecting the Bill because they wished to retain the ability to “run governments from jail and cling to power.” He contrasted this with the ruling NDA’s stance of bringing their own leadership under the ambit of the law.

He also recalled the 39th Constitutional Amendment during the Emergency (1975), which granted special privileges to the then Prime Minister, preventing any legal action against them. “That amendment represented the opposition party’s culture of placing its leader above the law. Today, our amendment is about placing the Prime Minister and ministers firmly within the law’s ambit,” Shah remarked.

Personal Reflection on Past Case

During the heated debate, a leader of the main opposition party reportedly accused Amit Shah of hypocrisy, claiming he had not resigned when arrested in the past. Responding, Shah clarified that he had in fact resigned before his arrest, and even after being released on bail, he did not assume any constitutional office until he was fully acquitted by the court.

“The case against me was dismissed by the court as politically motivated and based on vendetta. My record stands clear,” he said.

Debate in Parliament and Next Steps

The Home Minister stressed that the government always intended to place the Bill before a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for thorough deliberation. However, he accused opposition members of “abandoning decency and opposing the Bill crudely”, claiming they had exposed their intent to shield corrupt leaders.

Despite the uproar, Shah insisted the Bill represented a turning point in India’s political ethics, stating: “This legislation will ensure that the people’s faith in democracy is not shaken by leaders misusing their positions while facing serious criminal charges.”

A Landmark in Governance Reform

If passed, the 130th Constitutional Amendment would set a new precedent in India’s democratic framework by ensuring that no leader can govern from jail, closing a loophole that has allowed political controversies in recent years.

The government has positioned the move as part of its broader anti-corruption and accountability agenda, aimed at restoring public trust, raising political morality, and strengthening democratic institutions.