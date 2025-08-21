Left Menu

Trump Administration Shakes Up National Intelligence: Major Workforce Reduction Announced

The Trump administration announced a significant reduction in workforce and budget for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), aiming to cut over $700 million annually. Director Tulsi Gabbard labeled the office inefficient and rife with issues, while reactions from Congress were deeply divided along party lines.

The Trump administration has announced a drastic reduction in the workforce and budget of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), with cuts totaling over $700 million annually. The administration claims the office has become inefficient, leading to this substantial downsizing.

Director Tulsi Gabbard remarked that the ODNI had grown bloated and suffered from leaks and politicized operations. She cited the need to restore trust in the intelligence community. The Foreign Malign Influence Centre, aimed at tracking foreign interference, is among the divisions targeted for reorganization.

Responses in Congress varied greatly. Republican Senator Tom Cotton saw it as a positive move for enhancing national security, while Democrat Senator Mark Warner expressed skepticism, questioning whether the reforms would truly benefit national security efforts.

