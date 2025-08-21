Left Menu

Lebanon Launches Palestinian Camp Disarmament to Strengthen Arms Control

Lebanon has begun disarming Palestinian factions in refugee camps, aiming to centralize arms control. The effort started with weapons deliveries from the Burj al-Barajneh camp to the Lebanese army. This initiative is part of a deal with Fatah and follows a truce with Israel reaffirming state sovereignty over arms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:44 IST
Lebanon Launches Palestinian Camp Disarmament to Strengthen Arms Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon announced on Thursday the commencement of disarming Palestinian factions within refugee camps. This initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at establishing a state monopoly on weaponry.

The process began with the transfer of arms from Beirut's Burj al-Barajneh camp to the Lebanese army, and further collections are anticipated from other camps in the coming weeks. An official from Fatah disclosed that only illegal arms brought into the camp recently were being surrendered, with Lebanese army presence observed on site.

The move is linked to a truce with Israel, backed by the U.S., which mandates Lebanon restrict arms to state security forces, challenging Hezbollah's armament. This process aligns with a May 21 summit agreement endorsing Lebanon's control over arms, involving discussions between Lebanon and Palestinian leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025