Lebanon Launches Palestinian Camp Disarmament to Strengthen Arms Control

Lebanon announced on Thursday the commencement of disarming Palestinian factions within refugee camps. This initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at establishing a state monopoly on weaponry.

The process began with the transfer of arms from Beirut's Burj al-Barajneh camp to the Lebanese army, and further collections are anticipated from other camps in the coming weeks. An official from Fatah disclosed that only illegal arms brought into the camp recently were being surrendered, with Lebanese army presence observed on site.

The move is linked to a truce with Israel, backed by the U.S., which mandates Lebanon restrict arms to state security forces, challenging Hezbollah's armament. This process aligns with a May 21 summit agreement endorsing Lebanon's control over arms, involving discussions between Lebanon and Palestinian leaders.

