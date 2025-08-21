National Sports Day 2025: India Launches 3-Day Nationwide Fitness Movement

Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has called upon every citizen of the country to dedicate one hour to sports and fitness on the occasion of National Sports Day 2025, observed annually on 29 August to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

This year’s observance will go beyond traditional events, unfolding as a three-day, pan-India sporting movement from August 29–31, led by the Fit India Mission in collaboration with India’s sports ecosystem.

“Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein”

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message “Jo khelte hain, woh khilte hain” (those who play, bloom), Dr. Mandaviya urged students, employees, institutions, and communities across India to actively step out into playgrounds.

“Only healthy citizens can build a prosperous nation. On National Sports Day, I urge every Indian to dedicate at least one hour to fitness and sports. This must not remain symbolic but should become a daily habit for a healthier, fitter, and stronger India,” the Minister said.

Aligned with Olympic and Paralympic Vision

The 2025 celebrations carry special significance as they align with India’s long-term vision of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036. By promoting mass participation in sports, the Ministry seeks to showcase India’s readiness to the world, reinforcing sports as a nationwide people’s movement.

The festivities will highlight the Olympic values of Friendship, Respect, and Excellence and the Paralympic values of Determination, Courage, Inspiration, and Equality.

Three-Day Nationwide Framework

August 29 – Tributes and Assemblies Nationwide assemblies, cultural programmes, and commemorative events will honour Major Dhyan Chand .

Major stadiums in every district will host fitness activities and sports events with participation from Members of Parliament, athletes, and community leaders .

Renowned sports icons including Abhinav Bindra, India’s first Olympic gold medallist, and football legend Sunil Chhetri have already issued calls on social media urging citizens to take part. August 30 – Fit India Carnivals Cities and districts will organise carnival-style Fit India events featuring debates, panel discussions, awareness drives, and competitions.

The day will focus on spreading awareness about sports as a tool for health, teamwork, and nation-building. August 31 – Fit India Sundays on Cycle Citizens nationwide will participate in cycling events , promoting fitness and sustainable living.

The Fit India App will launch a new Carbon Savings Incentivisation feature, encouraging people to adopt eco-friendly, healthy habits.

Policy Foundations for a Sporting Nation

National Sports Day 2025 comes as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports advances two major policy frameworks:

Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 – a strategy to integrate sports into education, lifestyle, and national development.

National Sports Governance Act 2025 – a reform-driven legal framework to ensure transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity in sports governance.

Together, these policies aim to ensure that by 2047, India will emerge not only as a developed nation but also as a global sporting superpower.

A Step Toward Viksit Bharat

The government envisions National Sports Day 2025 as more than a ceremonial observance—it is designed as a mass movement for fitness, inclusion, and excellence. By engaging citizens at every level—from villages to metropolitan centres—the initiative represents another decisive step towards realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).