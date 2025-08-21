Left Menu

West Bengal's Strategic IPS Reshuffle

The West Bengal government has reorganized its IPS cadre, involving transfers of seven senior officials. Shrihari Pandey is now Senior Superintendent at the Intelligence Branch, while Aparajita Rai takes over as SP, Kalimpong. These changes aim to enhance efficiency and law enforcement across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:30 IST
West Bengal's Strategic IPS Reshuffle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic reshuffle, the West Bengal government has transferred seven senior IPS officers in a bid to enhance administrative efficiency and law enforcement across key districts and commissionerates. This move, effective immediately, aims to fortify the state's governance framework, an official disclosed.

Notably, Shrihari Pandey, formerly Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kalimpong, will now serve as Senior Superintendent of the Intelligence Branch, replacing Aparajita Rai, who will occupy the SP position in Kalimpong. These key appointments reflect a focused approach towards streamlining intelligence and policing efforts.

Other significant transfers include Rahul Goswami, moving from SP of the Diamond Harbour Police District to Commanding Officer of the RAF Battalion in Dabragram. Bishop Sarkar steps in as the new SP of Diamond Harbour, having previously been Deputy Commissioner (DC) North at Howrah Police Commissionerate. This reshuffle underscores a commitment to bolstering law and order management throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025