West Bengal's Strategic IPS Reshuffle
The West Bengal government has reorganized its IPS cadre, involving transfers of seven senior officials. Shrihari Pandey is now Senior Superintendent at the Intelligence Branch, while Aparajita Rai takes over as SP, Kalimpong. These changes aim to enhance efficiency and law enforcement across the state.
In a strategic reshuffle, the West Bengal government has transferred seven senior IPS officers in a bid to enhance administrative efficiency and law enforcement across key districts and commissionerates. This move, effective immediately, aims to fortify the state's governance framework, an official disclosed.
Notably, Shrihari Pandey, formerly Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kalimpong, will now serve as Senior Superintendent of the Intelligence Branch, replacing Aparajita Rai, who will occupy the SP position in Kalimpong. These key appointments reflect a focused approach towards streamlining intelligence and policing efforts.
Other significant transfers include Rahul Goswami, moving from SP of the Diamond Harbour Police District to Commanding Officer of the RAF Battalion in Dabragram. Bishop Sarkar steps in as the new SP of Diamond Harbour, having previously been Deputy Commissioner (DC) North at Howrah Police Commissionerate. This reshuffle underscores a commitment to bolstering law and order management throughout the region.
