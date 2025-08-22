Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Sikandrabad

In a tragic turn of events, two young brothers lost their lives after a truck collided head-on with their motorcycle in Sikandrabad on Thursday.

The victims, Vishal (21) and Priyanshu (19), were residents of Mandi Shyam Nagar and were en route to the new vegetable market when tragedy struck.

Police reported that the truck struck their motorcycle directly, causing critical injuries that led to their deaths at the hospital. Following the incident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Authorities have seized the truck, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, informed Sikandrabad Circle Officer Bhaskar Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)