Midnight Bust: Meghalaya Police Foil Two-Wheeler Theft

In a decisive midnight operation, police in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills District nabbed three individuals suspected of stealing two-wheelers. This swoop led to the recovery of three stolen scooters, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Based on specific intelligence, a police team intercepted an unregistered car around 2.30 am in Demthring area. A senior officer revealed that parts of motor vehicles were found inside the car, raising suspicions.

Spot interrogations revealed the location of three concealed scooters in a nearby jungle. The three arrested individuals—identified as Jopparson Rabon, Meshanki Langstang, and Paulme Sungoh—admitted to the thefts, which occurred in Shillong's Laban and Jhalupara areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)