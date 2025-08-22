Midnight Bust: Meghalaya Police Foil Two-Wheeler Theft
Police in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills arrested three individuals suspected of stealing scooters and recovered three stolen two-wheelers. The suspects were apprehended after officers intercepted a vehicle with no registration plate, leading to the discovery of the scooters hidden in a local jungle.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive midnight operation, police in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills District nabbed three individuals suspected of stealing two-wheelers. This swoop led to the recovery of three stolen scooters, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Based on specific intelligence, a police team intercepted an unregistered car around 2.30 am in Demthring area. A senior officer revealed that parts of motor vehicles were found inside the car, raising suspicions.
Spot interrogations revealed the location of three concealed scooters in a nearby jungle. The three arrested individuals—identified as Jopparson Rabon, Meshanki Langstang, and Paulme Sungoh—admitted to the thefts, which occurred in Shillong's Laban and Jhalupara areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meghalaya
- West Jaintia Hills
- police
- arrests
- stolen vehicles
- scooters
- operation
- crime
- Shillong
- jungle