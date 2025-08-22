Left Menu

Midnight Bust: Meghalaya Police Foil Two-Wheeler Theft

Police in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills arrested three individuals suspected of stealing scooters and recovered three stolen two-wheelers. The suspects were apprehended after officers intercepted a vehicle with no registration plate, leading to the discovery of the scooters hidden in a local jungle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive midnight operation, police in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills District nabbed three individuals suspected of stealing two-wheelers. This swoop led to the recovery of three stolen scooters, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Based on specific intelligence, a police team intercepted an unregistered car around 2.30 am in Demthring area. A senior officer revealed that parts of motor vehicles were found inside the car, raising suspicions.

Spot interrogations revealed the location of three concealed scooters in a nearby jungle. The three arrested individuals—identified as Jopparson Rabon, Meshanki Langstang, and Paulme Sungoh—admitted to the thefts, which occurred in Shillong's Laban and Jhalupara areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

